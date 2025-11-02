How a local Jamaican is supporting his home country after Hurricane Melissa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, Hurricane Melissa leveled entire communities in the Northern Caribbean, including Jamaica.

The devastation motivated one Jamaican, who now lives in Nashville, to help where he can.

On the corner of Dickerson Pike and Trinity Lane is where you'll find Damion Keating, a proud cook and an even prouder Jamaican.

"We like helping people. We're very friendly," he laughed.

It's his passion to serve others. He often feeds the homeless in this area. But that mission has taken on another meaning after a category five storm hit his home country, killing several and making the island nation unrecognizable.

"He hasn't heard from his family," he said of his coworker. "They're in Blackriver, that's the most devastated area. He hasn't heard from his family, not once. So it's crazy. I don't like crying so I'm not gonna shed no tears."

Instead of shedding tears, he's raising funds — donating 95% of proceeds made at his food truck 10 Flavas towards hurricane relief efforts.

"Honestly I'm smiling outside but inside I'm emotional, you know?" he said. "I just have to help. It's my duty to help."

In addition to the funds from the food truck, Damion has a GoFundMe set up that will also help send essentials to Jamaica.

