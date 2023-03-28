How a NC5 reporter covered the shooting when her family worked at The Covenant School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When tragedy strikes in our community, stories often hit home.

But it in a way for reporter Hannah McDonald, the school houses a big part of hers.

"Sometimes, day one is just a lot of flashing lights and terrible details," McDonald said. "I wanted people to know what goes on every other day here. This is a little personal for me. I have a relative who works at the school."

Her mother-in-law, Diana, works as the front desk receptionist for The Covenant School. She only learned moments before NewsChannel 5 went on air that Diana was safe.

"You know at this point Vicki, she is extremely shaken up," McDonald said. "In the morning, right when this happened, is her midday break."

But her mother-in-law wasn't the only person she was worried about.

"I was just kind of picturing all of the faces I knew at The Covenant School. I don't have phone numbers from all of the, but I texted about five people."

One of them was Anthony McGowen. McDonald profiled McGowen, who is one of the custodians.

"Doing that story also highlighted how much people in that school care about each other," McDonald said.

Three other staffers and three students didn't make it. But McDonald believes it could have been much worse if it wasn't for an active shooter class that she also happened to attend.

"This school did everything they could to keep it safe," McDonald said. "I know that for a fact. They took that seriously. They made improvements. They spent money."

Covering this tragedy certainly hasn't been easy, especially when she's spoken to her mother-in-law.

"She almost sounded guilty to not be crying, which makes me hurt for her. Because there’s no right way to process this," McDonald said.

But even after a shooting that's hit part of her, McDonald still sees promise when she thinks of the Covenant community.

"I think if they’re allowed to go to that school, they’re going to go to that school. I think that that church wants that school to be there because it’s an extension of that church. And that’s a strong congregation."