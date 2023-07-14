How a TVA program could pay for $10,000 of energy upgrades to your home

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee Electric celebrated its 100th home taking part in TVA's Home Uplift program on Thursday.

It's a program that provides home energy upgrades to recipients who spend a high percentage of their income on electric bills.

The TVA says on average each recipient gets $10,000 in-home upgrades, including new HVAC systems and other energy upgrades like insulation that save owners up to a quarter on their electric bills.

Albert Richardson was one of the Home Uplift recipients last October.

"When you usually come out of the heat, in most houses you go from heat to heat, when you go to heat to cool, it's a blessing," Richardson said.

Here is information on how you can sign up for Home Uplift through each of the following utilities:

Nashville Electric Service

Middle Tennessee Electric