How a woman is helping feed feral cat colonies in Davidson County

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cat Colony Food Pantry is helping people in need feed feral cats in Davidson County.

Erica Ciccarone dropped off cat food for Ms. Margaret. She feeds the wild kitties in her Goodlettsville neighborhood.

"My heart hurts for them," Margaret Harmon said.

It's no small task, and it used to cost her hundreds a month before Ciccarone stepped in to help through the Cat Colony Food Pantry nonprofit.

“And it’s tough because like Margaret, a lot of the caretakers are elderly or on fixed incomes, a lot of them are primary caregivers for an adult in their lives, and even though they may be struggling financially, they’re moved to support these cats that no one owns," Ciccarone said.

Now, Ms. Margaret can use her own money to pay the bills and take care of her brother.

"It means a lot. I’m on social security, and I already pay out like $500 a month for a unit, and I spend $300 a month easy," Harmon said.

Volunteers have worked to trap, neuter and return the felines.

"If cats aren’t spayed and neutered, they become outdoor cats because they want to have sex, and the cycle just continues,” Ciccarone said.

Until pet owners become responsible, Ms. Margaret is going to keep looking after them. Fortunately, she now has support from the cat community too.

"They can be stigmatized by people in the neighborhood, even by family who just think of them as crazy cat people," Ciccarone said.

So far, they've given out more than 1,700 pounds of cat food and more than 1,100 cans.

As of now, they're maxed out. To help them assist more people like Ms. Margaret, donate here.