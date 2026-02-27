How are 3D printed tumors helping cancer patients after surgery?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One health system is working to empower cancer patients in a unique way.

As part of a year-long study at Vanderbilt Health, the head and neck cancer team teamed up with the school's 3D printing lab to print three-dimensional tumors for patients.

Mike DiDio Sr., a former Elvis impersonator and recent cancer survivor, had his throat box removed in September. He was grateful to have received a visual representation of his cancerous mass.

"It's a keepsake. I keep it on my table at home and look at it every day," he said.

Michael was one of 25 patients in a study aimed at learning whether 3D tumor printouts improve a patient's experience.

After the mass is removed in surgery, it's dyed, scanned, and sent to the 3D printing lab.

"They'll scan it, they'll send it to me; obviously, I will take that and put it into the software," explained 3D design engineer Brent Griffith. "This is the software that goes and controls that machine right there," he went on, pointing to the 3D printer, which typically takes 3 to 24 hours to create a printout.

Dr. Michael Topf, the surgeon leading the study, and Dr. Kenji Kobayashi, Mike's surgeon, said the results have been impressive.

"I would say 75% to 85% of the patients have really liked the models and felt empowered by the models," explained Dr. Topf. "It helps them understand their anatomy, both before surgery and after surgery. It helps them understand their disease process."

"I think that any way you're able to make things a little bit more clear in this space that can be very abstract to the general population is hugely important," added Dr. Kobayashi.

They believe the 3D version of a tumor also helps patients take better care of themselves after surgery. For some, it even becomes an empowering reminder of what the patients overcame.

"Just visually knowing that it was removed to save my life...that's what makes me so happy," said DiDio Sr. "I'm just glad that I'm here and able to talk and be in this interview with y'all, and I'm just happy I'm still alive."

Dr. Topf said they hope to expand the program outside of head and neck cancer patients. He envisions Vanderbilt utilizing 3D printing much more in the future.

