How are Nashville tourists dealing with rising gas prices?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring Break and the SEC basketball tournament downtown are bringing tourists in droves.

Amid rising gas prices, due to the conflict in the Middle East, some visitors may think twice about the money they spend.

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas in the U.S. sits at $3.63. It's about $0.30 less in Tennessee.

"I guess since the war started, we're probably a dollar higher than we were, so that's quite a bit," said Charlie Skaggs, who anticipated a trip to attend the SEC tournament since December. "We were paid up through Sunday, but it kind of makes you wonder how much more can you spend."

Others, like Kentucky fan Terry Weber, said it won't make much of a difference — she'd see the Wildcats either way.

"I'm not happy about it, but so be it," she said.

Even so, many tourists who made their way to Nashville by car could be in for a more expensive trip home.

"Not looking forward to it," said Nicholas Parks, who was visiting Nashville with his family from Wisconsin. "We're definitely going to shop around on apps to try and get the cheapest prices around to get back, absolutely."

Looking forward, the unclear outlook of gas prices could affect future trips as well.

"We were gonna head to Gatlinburg, but we'll see. It looks like gas prices are even more expensive there," added Parks. "We're already debating on maybe not taking that travel."

Do you have an important story about how gas prices are affecting you, your family, or your community? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.