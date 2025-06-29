How are tariffs affecting the price of fireworks?

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the 4th of July around the corner, you may want to save up to buy fireworks.

The American Pyrotechnics Association says consumer fireworks already had a 5% tariff. It jumped to 20% in March and as high as 145% in April.

Studies show that over 96% of all fireworks in the U.S. come from China. According to CBS, last year, that amounted to $452 million in product.

With lots of popular products coming from overseas, it could mean a slightly higher price tag.

Even so, Jake Adkisson at Phat Phils Fireworks says it's not a major concern.

"I don't feel like these tariffs are hurting us as bad as the COVID years," he explained. "You might see a little bit increase, but it's not going to break the bank.

He says wholesalers usually buy a year in advance — meaning tariffs didn't factor in too much to this year's products.

He says it's the newer products that are slightly more expensive or currently unobtainable. They may have been subject to tariffs, or sellers left them overseas to avoid the higher cost.

While Adkisson is optimistic about the situation, other fireworks tents in the area say they're definitely feeling the pinch.

How much you pay as a customer depends largely on the seller, how they purchase product, and if they choose to absorb the cost or pass it on to you.

