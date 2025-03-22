How brides-to-be are saving thousands on wedding dresses this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all know prices are up, especially when it comes to the cost of a wedding!

According to the Knot, the average cost of a wedding in the US is over $30,000. That price can jump as guests and prices rise.

"Oh my gosh, like that's way too much," said Carly Bischoff, who says her friends have discussed $70,000 weddings.

She got engaged and eloped with her now-husband in January, but she's still planning her dream wedding — and still searching for a dress.

"I love being a bride, I love the party and all the little girl dreams I've always had, but that's not something that is possible for me and my family. This is something me and my husband are funding on our own," she explained.

That's why she's planning to go to Goodwill's annual gala this Saturday at the Rivergate store in Madison starting at 9 a.m.

The store is selling 700 wedding dresses at affordable prices ranging from $25 to $300.

The gowns are all donated by former brides, or brand new and donated by local bride shops.

"We always have a line wrapped around the building so people are very excited for this event," explained Emma Balkenbush, the communications manager for Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee.

It's all good news for Carly, who will save thousands if she finds the right one.

"I'm more than excited for tomorrow and to possibly find my wedding dress! That would be really cool," she said. "Let's say the dress costs $40 instead of $4,000, that's a huge weight off my shoulders."

There will also be other formal dresses, like prom and bridesmaid dresses, for a steal.

