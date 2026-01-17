How can you help people keep warm this winter?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week will bring some of the lowest temperatures we've seen this winter.

Warming shelters, like Nashville Rescue Mission, Room In the inn, and Nashville Launch Pad, will make sure people have a warm place to lay their head, but they need your help to keep up the important work.

"When it is cold is the most dangerous time to be unhoused," said engagement director at Nashville Launch Pad Corrine Elise.

At Launch Pad's emergency shelter in Donelson, the team serves young adults 18 to 26 and provide the only LGBTQ-affirming emergency shelter in the Mid-State.

Not only has their demand grown in recent years, but the winter months are particularly busy. Volunteers can step in to make operations run more smoothly, especially at a time when volunteer engagement is low.

"They might be passing out socks or band-aids or serving dinner," said HG Stovall, the executive director for Nashville Launch Pad. "They might be playing a game at a table with one of our young people or engaging in an art project."

In Nashville, Amanda Jones with Room in the Inn says volunteers are helpful, but what's even more pressing for them is the need for partnering congregations to share their space and provide that warm place for people to sleep.

"This weekend is just a stark reminder that we have well over 2,000 of our Nashville neighbors that do not have homes," she said. "Watching [congregations] when they give their time, recognizing...and the acknowledgment that they provide, it is returned to them tenfold."

If you need a place to stay, the Nashville Rescue Mission, Room in the Inn, and Nashville Launch Pad are good options. They provide emergency warming shelters from November to the end of March. The Office of Homeless Services has also opened their emergency overflow shelter on Brick Church Pike.

If you want to volunteer or donate, you can visit any of the websites above to learn more about how to get involved.

How else is the community looking out for one another this winter? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.