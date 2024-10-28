How does early voting turnout compare to 2020? It depends on where you live.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the election just eight days away and early voting underway in Tennessee, the big question is: have you voted yet?

After looking at the early voting numbers county by county across the state, the answer depends on where you live.

How do those totals compare to this same time during the last presidential election in 2020?

Turns out, there are large swings comparing voter turnout through last Friday, according to numbers released by Tennessee's Secretary of State's office.

For example, the two counties with the biggest drops in early voting turnout compared to the same time last year are Shelby County, marking a 33% decrease — and right here in Nashville's Davidson County with a 21% decrease.

Montgomery County was also in the list of top 10 counties with the largest drops in early voter turnout so far, down 13%.

But other counties tell a different tale: DeKalb County leads the state in the percentage of voter turnout increase since 2020; a boost of 35%. Greene County in East Tennessee is seeing a 30% increase in early votes so far and Maury County is seeing almost as much.

Of course, 2020 was a different time — seemingly like a world away. In the middle of the COVID pandemic, it's possible that had something to do with increased early voting numbers in many counties.

Crunching the numbers, the data shows counties that now show decreases in early voting turnout so far are showing increases when compared to eight years ago, in 2016.