How federal funding is helping Nashville and Tennessee bounce back post-pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The White House is touting new data from President Joe Biden's economic plan, saying it has led companies to invest $15 billion into Tennessee alone since he took office.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper also acknowledged how the White House helped the city recover following the pandemic. Cooper said Biden's American Rescue Plan helped the most, allowing the city to start three major programs to address systematic issues.

The first major program he mentioned was the $50 million to address homelessness, which helped put more people into housing.

The second program he noted was the $10 million to transform a hall in Fisk University into an entrepreneur incubator to foster local businesses.

The third new major program was participatory budgeting projects, asking communities what needs to be done like adding bus shelters and playgrounds. This is expected to expand countywide if Metro Council approves it next week.

"It's up to us to make responsible equitable investments that make our country and our state and our city work. And I'm so grateful to everyone here for working so hard to make this vision a reality," said Mayor Cooper.

The White House said Biden's economic plan has cut the unemployment rate in Tennessee nearly in half, from 6.3 % to 3.5%, brought more than 206,000 new jobs to the state, and 179,004 new business filings since 2020.

The White House claims Biden's economic plan has helped Tennessee and the country completely bounce back from the pandemic.