How flu season is affecting blood supply in the Mid-State

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The flu is not only threatening to get you sick — it's threatening our state's blood supply.

Blood Assurance has been facing a critical shortage brought on by the holidays, a snowstorm, and now, flu season.

In the last couple of weeks, staff have called out sick and donors have canceled appointments, leading to a drop in donations.

Just this week, Blood Assurance saw one of its lowest donation days of the year.

This is critical because, as media relations coordinator Brooke Katz explains, Blood Assurance provides life-saving blood to most Mid-State hospitals.

"Those surgeries don't stop. The cancer treatments don't stop. So we have to always be prepared, but it's hard when your donation rates are low," she said.

"I'm happy to be here any time, but especially now based on the need," said Devin Neuneker, who donated his blood in Franklin.

Per doctor's orders, he came in to lower his hemoglobin levels, but he loves that he's helping patients in the hospital at the same time.

"It's a beneficial thing for them, and it benefits me, so it's a win-win."

Katz says your appointment might take a couple of minutes out of your day, but it's worth it.

"In each one of those chairs is the power to save somebody," she concluded.

You can find Blood Assurance Centers throughout Middle Tennessee, including in downtown Nashville, Bellevue, Hermitage, Franklin, and many more cities.

You can also get rewards for donating.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.