How girl power could help send the Nolensville Little League team to the World Series

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This time of year in Nolensville, there's one thing, and one thing only that's on everyone's mind.

"Cheering on the team this year will be fun," said Jessica Adams, a Nolensville resident.

"It’s cool to have something like that to hang your hat on and say, that’s our team," said Dan Turner, from his table at Mill Creek Brewery.

For the last two years in a row, the Nolensville All-Star Baseball team has made it all the way to the Little League World Series. In 2022, the squad came just one game short of playing in the US Championship game.

"It’s wildly impressive. I can’t even imagine at their age, going to the elite status that these boys went to," said Sullivan Buerger, a fan of the team.

So it should come as no surprise this year they're also swinging for the fences — and the history books.

"If we are to make it to Williamsport, no team has ever made it three years in a row. And as manager, I would be the first manager in 76 years to ever do that," said Randy Huth, coach of the Nolensville team.

But to pull this off, Huth knew he needed a game-changer. He knew he found his star as soon as he saw her. For the first time in Nolensville history, they have a little girl power on the team.

"Sometimes like boys will come up to me and say, 'Are you a girl?' I’m like, 'yea, you’re playing against a girl,'" said Stella Weaver, who attends Legacy Middle School.

"When she strikes people out, you got struck out by a girl. It’s fun to tease people," said Huth with a laugh.

But Coach Huth wants to be clear, she's not on the team because she's a girl.

"She’s 5 foot 8. She’s the tallest person on our team, and she’s the fastest person on our team," he said. "When you guys see her on the mound, there are going to be a lot of people taking note."

Cheering her on every ball, strike and out is her dad Matt Weaver.

"It’s fun, as long as she wants to play baseball, we’ll play baseball," he said. "I’m proud of her for a whole bunch of reasons, not just for being a girl on a baseball team."

Stella tells NewsChannel 5 she decided she wanted to play baseball over softball because it just looked more fun.

"When she wanted to play baseball, we signed her up and she was throwing as hard as the boys at the time. And she stuck with it," her dad said.

With any luck, she'll keep sticking it to opposing batters, all the way through the Southeast Regionals. On Thursday, Stella put on a clinic, striking out seven out of 10 batters. They routed Alabama 10-0 after just four innings and the mercy rule was enforced.

They'll have to win out the Southeast Regional to book their ticket to the Little League World Series. That might be Stella's favorite part of all of this — proving to the world she belongs on this team.

"I love doing this, I love just sharing what I can do and what other girls can do," said Stella.

It also proves this team belongs to the proudest hometown in the country.

"Not many kids get the opportunity to do something like this," said Adams.

"You gonna play for Nolensville?" said Buerger, talking to her three-year-old son.

The Nolo Boys and Stella will play their next game Saturday at noon versus Georgia. The championship game for the Southeast Regional is scheduled for Tuesday.