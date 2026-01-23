How local agencies are preparing for the weekend winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State and local agencies are working around the clock to keep you safe.

At a news briefing Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) shared how they're working to make sure the state is as prepared as possible.

Among the main concerns for the weekend is ice on the roads. Snow and freezing temperatures are likely to make it so ice sticks around longer. That means driving this weekend and next week could be extremely dangerous.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is treating roadways with salt and brine, and they have a plan in place to plow the interstate and major routes throughout the weekend.

The agency will have close to 300 trucks sprinkling salt and about 150 trucks laying a brine solution across Middle Tennessee.

Both TDOT and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will also have crews ready to step in for emergencies.

"State troopers aren't just punching the clock; we're working around the clock to find stranded motorists. We want to get to them before the cold does," said THP Major Travis Plotzer.

Officials added there are several things you can do yourself to stay safe and warm this weekend. That includes preparing Thursday and Friday by getting everything you need when freezing temperatures arrive and the electricity threatens to go out.

It's also safest to avoid driving altogether. If you need to, slow and steady wins the race.

“I can tell you what I tell my children," started TDOT traffic operations director Josh Brown. "So you don’t want to follow too closely, number one...Major Plotzer mentioned the speed limits, those are designed for optimal conditions. Be it rain, sleet, snow or ice, you need to be going below the speed limit."

Is there anything you think we should be covering before, during or after this winter storm? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.