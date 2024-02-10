Watch Now
News

Actions

How local musicians can get 60% off parking in downtown Nashville

discounted parking for musicians RAW_frame_66516.jpeg
WTVF
discounted parking for musicians RAW_frame_66516.jpeg
Posted at 8:15 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 21:15:33-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Freddie O'Connell announced a small financial break for local musicians Friday.

Nashville teamed up with tech company Metropolis to offer 60% off parking in eight downtown garages.

Approved musicians will get access to the discount, which went live Friday through a special QR code.

"We've heard concerns from musicians downtown for several years, and this is an exciting way to accomplish a goal — for artists to know and feel that they're supported here," said Mayor O'Connell.

Most musicians that take on Broadway know a major issue with the gig is finding a place to park, especially as spots can be near $35-$40.

"They took away a lot of street spots, and it used to be street spots were free after 6 p.m. and weekends, and now they're not," said drummer McCoy Gibbs.

"If you play four, five times down here — four, five days a week — that adds up really quick. That's food, that's gas. If you have a family, that's your kids."

The city says more than 300 musicians have already applied and been approved for the discount.

If you are a musician interested in learning more, you can apply to be part of the program through a Facebook group called NSL Local Gig Finder.

There is a short application process to ensure applicants are local musicians.

Once approved, they will receive a QR code and information on all of the participating lots.


Rhori recommends:

A Tennessee county's 'policy' of jailing mentally ill led to man's death, lawsuit says

Another example of detailed reporting and persistence from my award-winning colleague Ben Hall. Ben’s on-going “Broken” series has shined a light on persistent problems that flow from local jurisdictions right to the statehouse. The details of this particular story are disturbing, but essential to affect change. Take a moment to watch the piece that aired on our newscast this week.

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
michaelShamblin.png

NewsChannel 5 Investigates

NewsChannel 5 Investigates