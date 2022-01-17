How much snow fell during the Jan. 16 storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the snow bands hitting Middle Tennessee, some areas experienced more snow than others.

Here's how much snow collected by county.

Bedford: 1 inch

Cannon: 1 to 3 inches

Clay: 3.1 inches

Coffee: 1 to 2 inches

Cumberland: 3 to 4 inches

Davidson: 1 to 2 inches

Dekalb: 1.3 to 3 inches

Dickson: 2 to 4.5 inches

Fentress: 5 to 8.8 inches

Giles: 5 inches

Grundy: 3 to 5.5 inches

Hickman: 1 to 4.3 inches

Lawrence: 5 inches

Lewis: 4.5 to 9 inches

Maury: 2 to 7.5 inches

Pickett: 5.9 inches

Putnam: 1.5 to 3.2 inches

Robertson: 1 inch

Rutherford: 1 to 2.3 inches

Smith: 2.2 to 2.8 inches

Sumner: 1.6 to 1.8 inches

Warren: 5 inches

Williamson: 1 to 6.8 inches

Wilson: 1 to 3.2 inches