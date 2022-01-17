How much snow fell during the Jan. 16 storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the snow bands hitting Middle Tennessee, some areas experienced more snow than others.
Here's how much snow collected by county.
Bedford: 1 inch
Cannon: 1 to 3 inches
Clay: 3.1 inches
Coffee: 1 to 2 inches
Cumberland: 3 to 4 inches
Davidson: 1 to 2 inches
Dekalb: 1.3 to 3 inches
Dickson: 2 to 4.5 inches
Fentress: 5 to 8.8 inches
Giles: 5 inches
Grundy: 3 to 5.5 inches
Hickman: 1 to 4.3 inches
Lawrence: 5 inches
Lewis: 4.5 to 9 inches
Maury: 2 to 7.5 inches
Pickett: 5.9 inches
Putnam: 1.5 to 3.2 inches
Robertson: 1 inch
Rutherford: 1 to 2.3 inches
Smith: 2.2 to 2.8 inches
Sumner: 1.6 to 1.8 inches
Warren: 5 inches
Williamson: 1 to 6.8 inches
Wilson: 1 to 3.2 inches