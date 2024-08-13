How much will 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee cost? What will it do to I-24? We have new details

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've ever wished Interstate 24 from Murfreesboro to Nashville had more lanes of traffic, you're in luck.

Around the year 2030 or 2031, that stretch of I-24 will go from eight to 12 lanes. But here's the catch — you'll have to pay each time you use them.

"Y’all, this is the biggest thing TDOT has ever done," said Bryan Ledford, the Executive Director for Public-Private Partnerships for TDOT.

How do 'Choice Lanes' work?

The state calls them Choice Lanes. It'll consist of two additional, completely optional toll lanes in each direction of I-24, that can help you bypass traffic jams. Drivers would pay for each time they used them, instead of a monthly membership model.

TDOT shared some renderings depicting what they might end up looking like. The toll lanes, highlighted in purple, are slated to be situated in the middle with their own on and off-ramps.

"We look at visual impacts, noise impacts, right of way impacts," said Ledford, during a media availability Tuesday.

What will it cost?

Ahead of public meetings scheduled for the environmental impact of this project, reporters got the chance to ask questions. I asked about how much it will cost to use the lanes.

"The pricing will change during times of peak congestion or off hours," said Rebekah Hammonds, the Communications Officer for Public-Private Partnerships for TDOT.

Hammonds explained that they don't have an exact pricing model yet. That will largely be up to the private company that wins the contract to build and operate these lanes. Ledford did say the company likely won't have a contractually required maximum price they can charge.

That's because the state is going to require that contractor to keep the choice lanes always moving.

"We’re not going to sit here and ask people to use their hard-earned money to get into those lanes and sit in stop-and-go traffic," Hammonds explained.

To deter additional drivers from using the lanes during slow traffic, the price will go up.

"They must raise prices such that, that speed is maintained in those lanes," added Ledford.

How would I be charged?

Those who are interested in regularly using the lanes will be able to purchase a transponder for their car.

"Transponders now are not the clunky box they used to be that sits on the dash or the visor. Transponders are a smart sticker that can be read at speed," Ledford said.

Everyone else can just pull into the lane and license plate cameras will ensure they'll get a bill in the mail.

Why doesn't the state just widen the roads without choice lanes?

Tennessee has a law that doesn't allow TDOT to borrow money to build roads.

So TDOT officials claim, since they also don't want to raise your taxes, they have to rely on public-private partnerships to be able to afford such a big road project. Under this model, a private company will pay for the road infrastructure and upkeep of the lanes. The state will get to share in some of the profits, which they plan to use to pay for other road projects across the state.

The state also said it hopes enough people will choose the choice lanes so it will free up traffic in the general lanes as well.

How can I voice my opinion?

As a part of the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, TDOT is holding four public meetings to get feedback on the environmental impact along with questions about visual and auditory impacts. Here's a list of meetings:

- August 14, 2024: Virtual Meeting on TDOT's website.

- August 21, 2024 : Smyrna Event Center from 5-7 pm

- August 28, 2024: The Fairgrounds Nashville from 5-7 pm

- August 29, 2024: Southeast Community Center from 11 am - 6 pm

"We want to hear from you now and this is a really important time to do it," said Hammonds.

Do you have more questions about how these lanes will work? You can email me at Chris.Davis@newschannel5.com.