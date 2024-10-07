How much will Vanderbilt have to pay up after historic win?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vandy fans are still reeling in the glory of a win over #1 Alabama, but with their lively celebration comes a hefty fine for storming the field. The school now faces a fine of $100,000 from the SEC.

It is worth noting that for Conference contests, the fines are paid to the opposing institution. So Bama will be getting a check in the mail for the historic loss.

As for the price of the goal post that was ripped out, that's up in the air but it'll most likely be covered by fans and Vandy.

We've already seen a GoFundMe up with fans wanting to contribute.

Fans carried the post down West End and Broadway and chucking it in the Cumberland River. Eventually Nashville firefighters fished it out.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened in Tennessee. Back in 2022, after the Vols upset #1 Bama, fans took out one of Neyland's posts and threw it into the Tennessee River.

Arkansas was also charged for storming their field after their win against the Vols. They'll pay up $250,000 because it is the school's second offense.