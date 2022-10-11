How Nashville celebrated National Coming Out Day

It is a day of celebration for many — particularly the LGBTQ community.

All day long, Anzie Blue has been hosting a free party for National Coming Out Day.

There's a special menu available and DJs will be playing until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier this afternoon, a judge was performing free marriage ceremonies, and Mockingbird provided snacks.

National Coming Out Day started in 1988 as a reminder that one of the most basic tools for the LGBTQ community is the power of making your identity known.

It also marks the anniversary of the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.