How one Smyrna bookseller is responding to local school book bans

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the last couple of years, school boards across Tennessee have chosen to remove certain books from their library shelves, citing various reasons.

One small bookseller in Rutherford County says she has her own reasons for offering those same books for free.

Lindsay Schultz, who owns The Spine Bookstore in Smyrna, has a section of banned books for sale and another section of banned books for free.

She started this at her shop after learning Rutherford County Schools removed over 80 books from their school libraries.

"I was like okay, maybe I can do something to flip the book banning on its head, so I started the Banned Book Brigade."

Not all of the banned books are barred from Rutherford County Schools; Schultz specified she is offering novels that have largely been banned across the country.

"I cannot do much — I cannot do much, but I can do this," said Schultz. "I'd rather people have access to the books."

If you want to donate money or a banned book, you learn more or get in touch on The Spine Bookshop website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.