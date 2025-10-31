How one woman is helping local grandparents in danger of losing SNAP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With SNAP benefits in danger, one local woman is taking matters into her own hands, inspired by her own experiences.

As November nears, Tee Jordan wanted to help families who grew up like her, asking her followers if any local grandparents raising grandchildren were in danger of losing SNAP.

While she set out with a goal of five, she's now sponsoring ten families, buying them $250 worth of groceries.

"I know the sacrifice that my grandparents made for me, and I know 120% if they wouldn't have sacrificed for me, I wouldn't be a business owner today, I wouldn't be successful myself," said Jordan.

Friday, Tee will meet up with her first grandmother, who didn't share her name, at the store.

"It was overwhelming," the grandmother told us. "Like, I actually sent her crying emojis back because tears were literally flowing down my face. You know, like wow, this is really happening, somebody really cares."

She says this won't only make a difference for her but for the other kids, grandparents, and hard-working adults who can't catch a break.

"People need to focus on surviving the best way that they can, the best way we know how," she explained. "And a little bit of help goes a long way, no matter how big or small, it goes a very, very long way."

Both women hope this is a trend that sparks from this one act of kindness.

"Hey, we gotta come together to make this work. We can argue on a whole lot of stuff, a whole lot of issues, but the basic needs of the citizens of the United States should not be a question," concluded Jordan.

Jordan mentioned you can get in touch with her via Facebook to help with sponsoring groceries.

