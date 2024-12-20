How packages make it to your loved ones on time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Each year during the holiday season millions of people will travel to see loved ones. And millions of people will send packages for the holidays. So how is it your flight maybe delayed countless times, or even canceled, but your package still has a chance of making it on-time?

One simple thing it comes down to is packages are easier to move last minute than passengers!

To explain more about this, we spoke with Tennessee based, FedEx – a company that knows a thing of two about moving packages, especially during the holidays. But it’s one department that plays an extremely important role in ensuring on-time delivery.

Founded in 1986, the FedEx Meteorology Department was created when FedEx founder, Fred Smith, wanted to make sure his pilots had the best weather information.

“We have twelve meteorologists here in the FedEx Meteorology Department who work around the clock 24/7/365,” according to the Kory Gempler.

Gempler is the manager of weather services for FedEx, and it is his job to oversee the department at FedEx Global Operations Center ensuring up-to-date weather information for FedEx operations around the globe!

While passenger travel may involve connections, checked bags, and multiple people traveling together, moving packages around is one step…MOVE THE PACKAGE!

Despite major airlines having meteorology departments, there are many more steps involved trying to re-route passengers and their baggage making it hard to do.

Per Gempler, “We have some flexibility to divert packages away from weather impacts and that starts with the meteorology department advising the decision makers in the room. They can kind of alter the schedule to make sure those packages don’t get stuck in adverse weather.”

Running at 24/7 operation that can be severally impacted by weather is something that FedEx doesn’t take lightly. They are always forecasting days in advance to know what resources they may need, and where. And it’s not just the airplanes FedEx meteorology is helping to navigate – it’s trucks too.

As Gempler points out, “When you think about a packages journey it’s not just on a airplane. It’s on different modes of transportation – air or the ground.” He goes on to say, “The meteorology department helps provide key alerts and products to help ensure those products aren’t stuck in bad weather.”

But what if you sent that present to grandma by ground shipping? The meteorology department is looking ahead not just to ensure your package makes it on-time, but also ensure the safety of their truck drivers.

Gempler tells us, “There is some flexibility in the network to change the transportation mode from ground to air, air to ground.” As he points out, “High mountain snows and mountain passes that trucks may not be able to get across so we might choose to fly the freight across the mountains in that case.”

So, while your holiday travel maybe a bit frustrating, know there is a team of meteorologist working around the clock to make sure your loved ones get that holiday present on-time!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at henry.rothenberg@newschannel5.com.