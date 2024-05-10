How retired racehorses are getting a second act off the track

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The day of racing brings the world's top steeplechase horses to Percy Warner Park for prize money and bragging rights. For those thoroughbreds, it's all about speed and skill. But the career of a racehorse is relatively short.

That's where non-profit, the Retired Racehorse Project comes in.

"Is it fair to say thoroughbreds want to work?" I asked thoroughbred owner Orrin Ingram.

"Yes for sure — and the great thing about racehorses is they've been around people from the time they are very little — they're very friendly."

Several horses in Orrin Ingram's barn are on their second act as fox hunters or polo ponies -- a career that can extend into the horses late teens and early 20's.

At 5 years old, Ingram's horse known as America's Guest on the flat track... is about to come out of retirement.

"Obviously you have an affinity for him – what are you hoping his future looks like?" I asked Ingram.

"I just hope he’s good at whatever he tells us he wants to do."

After some downtime, and plenty of treats — America's Guest will perhaps trade the track for the pitch for a new type of competition. Whether it's polo, fox hunting, dressage or show jumping... Ingram says it's a move that's a win-win for the horse and its new owner.

You can learn more about the Retired Racehorse Project at therrp.org.

