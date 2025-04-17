How the RESET program helps save money for Nashvillians who are 50+

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville gets more expensive by the day, but there are resources to make it less of a challenge. The RESET program can be a lifeline for people over 50.

Made possible by United Way, AgeWell Middle Tennessee, and other organizations, the relatively new initiative offers free personalized financial assistance. A counselor can help you screen and apply for benefits, like food or Medicare, or find supplemental income opportunities.

"There are millions of Americans who are not taking advantage of these programs they're eligible for," explained Erin Akery with the Financial Empowerment Center.

Akery says more than 8,000 people in Nashville are eligible for benefits but aren't enrolled.

Considering 17 million Americans who are 65+ may be struggling with financial insecurity, the need for a solution is evident.

"Any time you can get extra help is great, but especially when there's economic uncertainty, there's uncertainty about people's incomes, I think it's really important to take advantage of all the help that's out there," said Akery.

The RESET program has already helped 2,000 people so far in Davidson County, and they hope to reach as many people as they can.

"The financial counseling piece of things really is for everybody. Even if you think well, I don't think I qualify for any benefits, you don't know until you do the benefits screening. So I would encourage anybody, whether you're struggling or just curious, I would encourage anybody to reach out," she concluded.

The program is funded through the AARP Foundation and the National Council on Aging.

If you want to get financial help yourself, you can call AgeWell at 615-353-4235 or learn more through their website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.