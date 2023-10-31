How these veterans fight through their trauma to make music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a scene you expect in the heart of Music City — a couple of musicians gathered around on a warm fall night, picking and strumming to a familiar tune.

Except this group, Delta, Charlie, Golf speaks a different language. These musicians are also battle-tested veterans. Some old with others quite young, some with visible injuries — all with unseen wounds. And each one is now a graduate of the Guitars 4 Vets program, and proud owner of a brand new Taylor guitar.

"What we try to do at G4Vets is inspire our brothers and sisters who have served in the military and have experienced trauma. We try to inspire them to keep on living," said Patrick Nettesheim, co-founder of Guitars 4 Vets.

The nonprofit's mission is equally profound as it is simple: provide 10, 1 hour guitar lessons and let the music do the rest.

"It gives me a place where I can put my trauma into words and it gives me a place where I can feel it outside my body," said Malachias Gaskin, a veteran who spent 17 years in the Army. "When you’re sitting in front of a speaker and you’re playing and you can feel the chords come across you it’s just a different feeling."

Darrell Wells made it a career. Each veteran gathered here with their own story of duty and sacrifice.

"When I was in the military, my last duty station was special forces. We’re a group. We rely on one another," he said.

Guitars 4 Vets has chapters in more than 45 states. They rely on volunteer instructors to provide the lessons and donated guitars.

For more information: https://guitars4vets.org/