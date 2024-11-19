How this one school in Nashville focus on dyslexic learners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most schools don't have the resources to help and support students with dyslexia.

Not only does that mean students fall behind, but the data also show that many drop out. Supportive Care ABA says roughly 60% of students with learning disabilities drop out of high school.

However, a new school in Nashville focuses on those challenges and wants to change those numbers.

Roberts Academy in Nashville is an elementary school just for students with dyslexia.

The school is located on Vanderbilt University's campus. A philanthropic gift to the university helped establish the school and a center focused on dyslexia research. A major goal is to overhaul the way educators handle dyslexia.

"At first glance, our schedule looks like a pretty typical elementary school schedule, but when you drill down into it there's a lot of intervention happening," said Jared Clodfelter, the school's director.

Some estimates show as many as one in 10 people have dyslexia.

While dyslexia is the most common cause of difficulties with reading, traditional schools typically don't have the tools to help students overcome their reading and writing challenges.

Roberts Academy keeps classes small so students can get a lot of attention. There are only 21 students.

"Because we have a fairly low teacher-to-student ratio — especially when we're capped at groups of four — it allows to have this really sacred moment with teachers to have these data-based decisions," said Samantha Gesel, the assistant director.

Gesel, who is also an assistant professor of the practice of special education, shared that her dyslexic mother dropped out of high school. She said not having the right interventions available to them can make a dyslexic student have a poor self image.

"I think about the ways she faced adversity and labels of not trying hard enough in school, and that is not the case at all," Gesel said.

Post attending Roberts Academy, the goal is for students to transition back into a public school or another independent school and be ready to succeed.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.