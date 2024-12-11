How this Tennessee Titans player unexpectedly helped this Nashville family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kristie Johnson is grateful just as much as she is relieved.

The Nashville steak house server received help from an individual she didn't know, much less to see where she worked one recent Sunday. After a Tennessee Titans game, she watched three players walk in unexpectedly after a game.

While she wasn't his waitress, Johnson asked her coworker to let Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee know that she and her six kids loved him.

To her surprise, Brownlee wanted to talk with her. The two chatted, and Johnson signed a football. But he left an impression she didn't anticipate. Brownlee said he wanted to help her family.

That's when she started crying in front of him, as he offered to give her some financial relief, which translated into life changing moment for Johnson.

"It was the world. It helped me pay the rent I was short on," Johnson said. "It helped me buy some jackets and some shoes ... that they needed so bad. I sent him the receipts because I wanted him to know where all of (money) went. He didn't ask for that, but I wanted him to know he really did help us in an amazing way."

Johnson wrote about Brownlee's kindness on social media, where it went viral.

"I just wanted my friends to know what he did for me," Johnson said. "And when I tagged him, it went viral. And his teammates are messaging me and just — the amount of praise he is getting is well deserved. It's well deserved."

