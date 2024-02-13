How this tropical storm season could impact Tennessee's forecast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you think of tropical weather you don’t necessarily think of places like Tennessee, a landlocked state that borders coastal states. However, as we head into the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season that could change with new, experimental products planned to roll out from the National Hurricane Center.

Jamie Rhome, Acting Director & Deputy Director of the National Hurricane Center or NHC points to changing ways that people interpret the forecast as a need for adjusting. “People don’t need me to tell them these storms are pushing farther inland, and spreading their impacts farther inland,” said Rhome. “We need to do better in helping the inland residents understand their threats just like we’ve done for decades at the coast.”

Tropical weather impact 1

One of the last things you may think about with a tropical system is it impacting Tennessee, but it has and does happen, especially with storms in the Gulf of Mexico. In 2005, winds from Hurricane Katrina produced tropical storm force winds and some flooding across parts of Tennessee. The Volunteer State also saw impacts from Hurricane Rita (2005) and Hurricane Harvey (2017).

When asked about these new experimental products leading to more collaboration with inland National Weather Service Offices like Nashville, Rhome indicated that the plan would help bring word of potential impacts, allowing people to prepare earlier for storms.

Tropical weather impact 2

This means the idea of a tropical storm warning or even a hurricane warning as far inland as Northern Alabama and Middle Tennessee could become a more common occurrence beginning with the 2024 tropical season, which occurs June 1 through November 30. The hope of the National Hurricane Center is that by doing this, people will realize that tropical systems have far-reaching impacts, far beyond just the area they make landfall. NHC also hopes this will help you in planning vacations to coastal cities.

“I would say a week out, go on your vacation -- but check the weather daily!” Rhome said. He encouraged everyone to not be married to a forecast seven days out, and to make a habit of checking the weather daily leading up to, and during vacation.

Tropical weather impact 3

Speaking of those vacations to the coast, when asked about how the 2024 tropical season is looking Rhome said, “This year it looks like El Nino will not be present and so you’ll just be left with warm ocean temperatures.” So, despite an official forecast not being released yet -- it is a good idea to pay attention to the tropics for the vacation to the coast this summer.

Tropical weather impact 4