How to avoid scammers when donating to Hurricane Ian survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As people are looking for ways to financially support Hurricane Ian survivors, scammers know it's also an opportunity to make a quick buck.

The Better Business Bureau is urging people to do their homework. Experts said in a time like this it's common for scammers to seek people out by taking advantage of their generosity amidst a tragedy.

It should be clear as to where money is going, for example, shelter, food or medical needs.

The BBB said it’s important for organizations to have a track record in the areas impacted. You want an organization that knows what it's doing and that can get money where it needs to be so it can do the most good.

If you are unsure after visiting the charities website, the BBB site Give.org makes the vetting process easier. There you'll find questions you can ask yourself while looking at potential organizations. You'll also find a full list of accountability standards the BBB believes trustworthy charities should meet.