Watch Now
News

Actions

How to avoid scammers when donating to Hurricane Ian survivors

Tropical Weather
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Robert and Donna Antognoni work to secure a tarp ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Saint Petersburg, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall.<br/><br/>
Tropical Weather
Posted at 4:55 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 05:55:19-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As people are looking for ways to financially support Hurricane Ian survivors, scammers know it's also an opportunity to make a quick buck.

The Better Business Bureau is urging people to do their homework. Experts said in a time like this it's common for scammers to seek people out by taking advantage of their generosity amidst a tragedy.

It should be clear as to where money is going, for example, shelter, food or medical needs.

The BBB said it’s important for organizations to have a track record in the areas impacted. You want an organization that knows what it's doing and that can get money where it needs to be so it can do the most good.

If you are unsure after visiting the charities website, the BBB site Give.org makes the vetting process easier. There you'll find questions you can ask yourself while looking at potential organizations. You'll also find a full list of accountability standards the BBB believes trustworthy charities should meet.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap