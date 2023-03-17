How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day safely in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's St, Patrick’s Day, so it's a chance to highlight and celebrate Irish culture.

There are tons of events and festivals happening around Nashville. Some of the fun includes lots of drinking.

After three long years the Music City Irish Fest is back. COVID-19 halted the celebration in 2020, but this year it is taking over the Grand Ole Opry House and plaza.

"If you have ever listened to bluegrass music, you will hear a lot of things and you will think gosh that sounds Irish," Music City Irish Fest founder Brenda Willis said.

The family-friendly festival is one way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The festival happens Friday and Saturday.

Other people are looking to celebrate a little more hoppy or with a green beer to get the festivities going.

"I don't know if it’s because we got green dye in it or what, but everyone is trying to live out their inner Irish self," Von Elrod’s bartender Zachary Prokes said.

Von Elrod’s is back hosting their Von Patrick’s Day celebration. They're expecting 2,500 people to come in out.

"Everyone is here and making a lot of new friends today. It’s a really great vibe," Von Elrod’s General manager Stephanie Munch said.

The quickest way to ruin the vibe is to get a DUI.

Here's to a happy and SAFE St. Patrick's Day! We'll be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the area of Ashland City Hwy this evening, and we'll be looking for aggressive drivers throughout the city. Here's more from Capt. Raymond Jones... pic.twitter.com/cigYNGySRI — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 17, 2023

Criminal Defense Attorney Ryan Terrell said drinking and driving is dangerous. He said getting charged with it is a major setback.

"A DUI means you’re going to lose your license for at least a year. They also cost anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 after you pay for legal fees, court fees, probation fees and any fees associated with getting a restricted driver’s license," Terrell said.

Terrell is offering a special to those willing to take a ride share or taxi Friday night.

"We’re going to reimburse up to $20 to the first 20 people that show up to the office on Monday for using a safe route to get home," Terrell said.