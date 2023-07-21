How to ease first day of school anxiety for both parents and children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Districts in our area are already about to go back to school starting next week, and it is not just the students who are anxious.

Parents who are sending their little ones off to school for the first time have to prepare for the emotions that come with it too.

Sometimes you have kids who do not want to leave their parents, and parents who do not want to leave their kids, but both you and your child can have peace of mind by making sure you prepare in advance for the first day.

You want to make sure you are both confident about where everything is — the bus stop, the drop-off and pick-up zone. Do a walk through the school to know where everything is, like your child's classroom, cafeteria, and gym.

Meet the teacher beforehand. That is why attending your school's open house is always helpful. You can be more confident your kids are in good hands and your child will be less overwhelmed on the first day.

Child experts said kids will mirror your emotions. So if they cry when you leave, try to hold back your own tears until you are out of their sight. It is hard, but show them how exciting this is instead.

"Take a deep breath and really know that those four/five years prior to kindergarten they've done a great job laying the foundation and really look at this milestone as a time to celebrate," said Child Development Expert, Mindy Zapata.

When speaking with your kids about the first day, focus on all of the positives, such as learning new things, and making new friends!