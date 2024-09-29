How to help East Tennessee communities as Nashville responders travel for rescues and cleanup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homes and roadways are flooded and communities are devastated as historic damage residents have never seen came through East Tennessee.

Daniel Shrader describes the Kinser Bridge on Highway 107 in Greene County. He took video when the rushing water caused the bridge to collapse into the Nolinchucky River.

"We are talking catastrophic beyond what is normal," said Shrader. "The people who live on the other side of this set of bridges are currently isolated from the world they are having a serious issue with medical supplies."

Gov. Bill Lee got an upclose look at the damage.

TDOT said the impact to infrastructure in Carter, Washington, Unicoi, Johnson, Greene, and Cocke counties is unprecedented.

The damage will cause significant travel issues and long-term closures.

All roads in the Upper East are of the state are considered potentially dangerous.

"To get to any grocery store you went from 15 minutes to 45 minutes," said Shrader.

Shrader is now preparing for the water to shut off in Greene County and communities are bracing for the long weeks ahead.

"Water is going to be a big deal in Greene County we are going to need portable water the grocery stores are out everybody already made a run that is done," said Shrader. "We will be carrying buckets of water and bottles of water to all of our senior neighbors."

The Nashville Fire Department worked with the other agencies in the TN-HART teams to conduct helicopter rescues. Nashville firefighters and Metro Police officers are also part of a Swiftwater Rescue Team in East Tennessee.

There are several ways you can help East Tennessee residents rebuild from this storm. One of the ways is through the East Tennessee Foundation's Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund. The fund is exclusively used to empower local nonprofits and agencies to rescue and recover their own communities.

If you have a loved one out in East Tennessee, and you cannot get in contact with them, you can reach out to the TBI and report them missing by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).