How to help families in Kentucky impacted by deadly tornadoes

(WTVF) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund" on Saturday to assist those impacted by deadly tornadoes that moved through Kentucky overnight Friday.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

In a Saturday afternoon press conference, Beshear called the storm "the worst, most devastating tornado event in Kentucky history."

Beshear says President Biden has signed a Federal Disaster Declaration for areas hit by the storms.

If you would like to mail in a donation, you can make a check to Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet. In the memo line please note the donation is for the "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund." Send check to Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, 200 Mero Street, 5th Floor, Frankfort, KY 40622.

Additionally, Beshear encouraged people to give blood, and asked people to stay out of hard hit areas and leave the roads clear for first responders.