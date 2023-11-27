How to keep your Christmas gifts, and yourself, safe this season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Gallatin Police Department shared some tips for how to keep yourself and your packages safe during the holidays this year.



Don't post your holiday travel plans online, otherwise your house will be left unoccupied and vulnerable to thieves.

Don't display gifts where they can be seen from a window or doorway

Avoid leaving packages out on the porch too long

Notify your local police department if you will be gone for extended periods of time, and they can issue a direct patrol for your home

Dispose of packaging in discreet ways — this will keep you from becoming a target for future burglaries or thefts

Park in well-lit areas, keep your purse on your person, stay alert to your surroundings

When you make a purchase, take your time. Keep receipts and report and discrepancies to the issuer.

Make a list of your credit cards, debit cards and checks and secure the information at home, always only taking the specific amount you need for your shopping trip, not everything.

With shopping season upon us, these are just a few ways to keep yourself from getting scammed over the holidays.