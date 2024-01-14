How to keep your pets safe ahead of winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the cold snap inches closer, it's important to make sure your pets stay warm and safe.

The easiest advice to follow, ahead of freezing temperatures, is keep your pets inside.

"When it gets that cold and it's windy, it can just feel so cold and that's really when it can get dangerous," explained Matthew Peters with Metro Animal Care and Control.

He said when it hits 32 degrees, that's when you want to make sure to bring them inside.

If they need to be outside, keep them in shelter that blocks wind, with food and water that hasn't frozen.

Audrey Mischler, who adopted two dogs Saturday, said it's easy to do the right thing for a family member.

"Bring them in. Treat them like family. Keep them warm," she said. "They have feelings too...you can tell when they're cold. Give them love, that's all it takes."

Animal Care and Control adds if we have snow and ice, check your pet's paws for salt or ice crystals. If they're stuck, it can lead to illness or pain.

If you're concerned about a pet out in the cold, you can call Animal Care and Control or fill out a report online.