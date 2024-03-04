How to maintain good air quality throughout your home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Take a deep breath. How's the air in your house? You may think it's okay, but maybe it's not.

Especially in the winter when it's cold outside, we keep our windows and doors closed, which can leave us with dry and dirty air inside.

So a lot of people will get a humidifier or air purifier which can help – but you need to take care of them.

“A humidifier can help keep the air inside of your home at a comfortable level," said Consumer Reports Home Editor Tanya Christian. "However, a humidifier that isn’t cleaned properly can produce mold spores.”

Some mold can cause flu-like symptoms, along with skin rashes, eye and lung irritation! To keep your humidifier fresh, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions which typically include daily and weekly maintenance.

Here are some general guidelines from Consumer Reports.

Every day, rinse, then towel dry the tank and fill it with clean water.

Every week, give your humidifier a deep cleaning with vinegar. Also be sure to replace the filter according to your owner’s manual.

And while newer, more tightly sealed home construction improves energy efficiency, it also keeps fresh air out, which Consumer Reports says can be potentially problematic with indoor air concerns like carbon monoxide.

Where do in-door air pollutants come from? Gas stoves and volatile organic compounds emitted from cleaning agents, pesticides and aerosols which can irritate your throat, nose, and eyes and even damage internal organs.

“In addition to humidifiers, people also use air purifiers to reduce allergens and indoor air pollutants so it’s a good idea to keep these well maintained,” Christian said.

Consumer Reports says you can also improve indoor air quality by vacuuming regularly, and limiting indoor smoke from wood fires and candles, and incense.