Watch
News

Actions

How to navigate snowy roads when you leave your house

items.[0].videoTitle
Middle Tennessee was a winter wonderland this morning.
TripleAAA.jpeg
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 09:53:56-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennesseans woke up Monday to a winter wonderland.

It covered the ground in areas, but melted on contact on many roadways.

Despite the lack of snow on the roads in many areas, the conditions did cause issues in some places of the region.

AAA provided tips for drivers heading out in winter conditions.
Before heading out on the roads they said to make sure your defroster is working and have your windshield wiper fluid filled up.

When it comes to driving safely AAA had a few recommendations:

  • Remove ice and snow from your car before driving
  • When breaking, speeding up and steering do it gradually and smoothly
  • If you see a salt truck or plow, give it space
  • Follow the speed limit any time there can be icy conditions
  • Bridges, overpasses and ramps can be icy before other areas

If you do encounter icy spots, AAA recommends bringing a bag of sand/cat litter, a shovel and traction mats in case you get stuck.

They also recommend bringing blankets, food, water, gloves and flashlights.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Check the forecast