How to navigate snowy roads when you leave your house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennesseans woke up Monday to a winter wonderland.

It covered the ground in areas, but melted on contact on many roadways.

Despite the lack of snow on the roads in many areas, the conditions did cause issues in some places of the region.

Briley Pkwy at mm7 in Nashville is CLOSED due to icy conditions causing a crash. Roads my be clear but they could still be slick especially bridges. Plan ahead and take it slow! #nashvilletraffic #tnwx — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) January 3, 2022

AAA provided tips for drivers heading out in winter conditions.

Before heading out on the roads they said to make sure your defroster is working and have your windshield wiper fluid filled up.

When it comes to driving safely AAA had a few recommendations:



Remove ice and snow from your car before driving

When breaking, speeding up and steering do it gradually and smoothly

If you see a salt truck or plow, give it space

Follow the speed limit any time there can be icy conditions

Bridges, overpasses and ramps can be icy before other areas

If you do encounter icy spots, AAA recommends bringing a bag of sand/cat litter, a shovel and traction mats in case you get stuck.

They also recommend bringing blankets, food, water, gloves and flashlights.