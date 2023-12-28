How to navigate the process of applying for FEMA Disaster Assistance after Tennessee tornadoes

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — If all the damage from the Dec. 9 tornadoes in Tennessee wasn't enough, sometimes the recovery can be just as frustrating, especially when it comes to applying for federal disaster relief.

"There’s a lot of detail into these applications," said Craig Browning, FEMA spokesperson for Tennessee relief efforts.

Of course, you can do the FEMA application online, on the FEMA smartphone app or over the phone by calling 1-800-621-3362. But the easiest route may be to come in person.

"Come here and sit face to face with one of our folks and do the application with them," Browning said.

So far, Davidson, Sumner, Dickson and Montgomery Counties all have these centers. The Davidson County disaster assistance center is located in the Madison Public Library on Gallatin Pike. The Montgomery County center is at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Library.

If you come in person, you'll need to bring your banking information, social security number, proof that you own or rent the home that received storm damage plus an estimate on how much repairs will cost.

"Have a rough idea of the type of damage that you had, and an approximate cost, if you have any estimates," said Browning.

This part is important — even if your initial application is denied by FEMA, make sure you read the whole letter. "More times than not we just need a piece of paper [and documentation,]" said Browning.

Some homeowners or renters may get referred by FEMA over to the Small Business Administration, even though they don't own any businesses. Federal officials said don't throw out that letter either.

"Have no fear, it’s not only for business owners. If you’re a homeowner, if you’re a renter or private nonprofit organization, we advise you to complete that application," said Tauheedah Mateen, Public Affairs Specialist for the Small Business Administration.

That application could qualify homeowners up to $500,000 in low-interest loans. Renters can qualify up to $100,000. Small businesses can qualify up to $2 million. If nothing else, applying keeps the process active for federal disaster relief.

"If the SBA is not able to help you with a low-interest loan, we will refer you right back to FEMA for additional grant consideration," said Mateen. "Unfortunately, if you don’t complete that step with the SBA, that referral process will stall."

And while there's not much that can be done to make the recovery process faster, FEMA officials hope you know that they can help make it easier.

"Talking face to face with our folks in these centers allows that personal contact that -- we need to hear your story, we need to know how it truly affected you," said Browning.

Even if you have insurance, FEMA encourages everyone to apply for disaster relief funds, just in case they qualify. Oftentimes, Browning said people have unexpected gaps in their insurance coverage and don't realize until it's too late.

Cheatham, Gibson and Stewart have been added to the counties that qualify to apply for FEMA assistance.

The deadline to file the FEMA disaster application is Feb. 12. If you need to make modifications to your application, you can do so after the deadline. But new applications will not be accepted after Feb. 12.