How to prepare for potential flooding as storms from Ida move through Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Rescue crews are urging people to be safe as severe weather and the chances of flooding approaches Middle Tennessee.

Nashville's swift water and dive teams are on standby should conditions escalate.

Major David Crane with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management says the team can be in place and in positions very quickly.

The team had a little bit of a refresher course on Sunday to go over the team gear and inflatable boats to make sure they're 100% ready to go.

"One of the biggest things we see during flood events are vehicles in water and persons trapped in those vehicles. So, the best thing to do is stay off the roads if you have, to make other plans. If you have to travel, give yourself time to potentially take a second or even a third route to your destination," Crane said.

This crew is trained to rescue but they don't want to put themselves in grave danger as well, so they're offering tips to make sure people stay safe during these flash flood events.

The first is to have a plan and to make sure you have a safe place to go.

If that means leaving your home temporarily to go to a higher ground to a safer place then go ahead and do so. But know the road conditions before heading out - don't drive through high waters.

"Be aware of what's going on, be weather aware, know your area if your neighborhood has a small creek or a river that is particularly prone to flash flooding, you'll understand what's going on around you and know the circumstances and be aware of what's happening."

Crane advises everyone to make sure they have batteries to their flashlights - if the batteries are rechargeable, go ahead and charge it up.

Additionally, have your weather alerts turned on and be smart.