How to prepare your home for winter weather and keep it safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With many people hunkering down in their homes after a historic snowfall, it’s important to know how to keep your home warm and safe.

Paul Olson the general manager at Tim Leeper Roofing says you can 'Winterize' your home beginning with weather stripping your windows and doors.

"Even now there are things you can do. If you find a draft just get a towel, roll it up and stick it wherever you feel that cool air coming in," Olson said.

Temperatures are expected to fall on Friday. Olson says there are ways to prepare your home for the winter weather before then.

“Anything below 25 degrees you want to have your water dripping so that your pipes don’t freeze. You need to go outside to do this, but any external water like spigots for the garden hose things like that you would want those covered and then your foundation vents you would want them closed as well when it gets super cold."

Olson also suggests the following tips:



Clean your gutters to prevent ice build up

Clearing walkways before the snow melts and turns to ice

In case of an emergency, have reputable companies you can call

For more winter weather safety tips, here is a link to resources from The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

