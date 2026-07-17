How to save the most on back-to-school shopping with this year's sales tax holiday in Tenn.: July 31-Aug. 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's back-to-school sales tax holiday is back.

This year, shoppers can save on school supplies, clothing, and computers from 12:01am July 31 to 11:59pm Aug. 2.

During that weekend, clothing and school supplies priced at $100 or less and computers priced at $1,500 or less may be purchased without paying local or state sales tax.

"I encourage every family to take advantage of back-to-school savings, and thank the General Assembly for their partnership to provide direct financial relief for tax payers," said Gov. Bill Lee.

Shoppers are encouraged to check out the list of qualifying items before they shop to confirm what will and will not be taxed.