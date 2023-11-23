How to stay healthy through the holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Doctors are expecting a surge of RSV, COVID, and the flu following people gathering for Thanksgiving and heading into the rest of the holiday season.

Doctors said it is not too late to get your vaccines. Even if you get them after Thanksgiving, you can protect yourself in time before Christmas.

Doctors suggest everyone gets their flu and COVID vaccine.

People who are 60 and up or women between 32 to 36 weeks pregnant can get the RSV vaccine. Infants can get an antibody treatment to prevent RSV as well.

Doctors also suggest improving air ventilation indoors. Try opening a window as you gather for Thanksgiving dinner to let fresh air in.

If you do get sick, it is recommended to wear a mask to prevent spreading it to others.

The U.S. Government is offering another round of free COVID tests that can be delivered in the mail to every home so you can test yourself before and after gathering for the holidays.

As we prepare for all the fun that comes with the holiday season — the food, guests coming over, and shopping for gifts — you do not want to get sick to slow you down, so do not forget to take care of your health.