After Memphis kidnapping, safety experts offer tips while running

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are countless safety risks that exist when running alone, but experts say avoiding danger starts with situational awareness.

"So as you're looking around, and you see somebody approaching you at 21 feet out, you need to already start to think: do I need to run, hide or fight," self-defense expert Pat Thurmond said.

Many times people don't react quickly when confronted with danger, because they've never thought about facing it.

"A lot of times, we just look at TV, and we don't stop to pause. So our brain never makes that connection to what would I do," Thurmond said.

In the case of attempted kidnap, she said the best chance of surviving is to do all you can to avoid leaving the spot you're in.

But if you find yourself in that situation, preparation is key.

"Always carry something that is hidden, so even if you can't get away and you end up in that secondary location, you have a hidden weapon on you," she said.

Thurmond said a stun-gun can also be helpful in case of an emergency.

"The sound itself is a deterrent, so when you hit that you yell stay back, leave me alone. And then if you have to, if they continue to come, that's when you touch them with this," she said.

Thurmond said learning some self-defense moves will also help runners be better prepared during a potentially dangerous situation.

She offers a free video explaining three self-defense moves HERE.

