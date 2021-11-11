Nashville holds annual Veterans Day parade; road closures in effect until at least 3 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several people braved the rain Thursday morning for Nashville’s annual Veterans Day parade.

Reporter Kyle Horan was live from the event:

The parade also prompted several street closures that will be in effect for most of the day. Broadway already closed to traffic at 9 a.m. and will remain shut down until at least 3 p.m.

Traffic anchor Rebecca Schleicher has more information on road closures below:

Roads closed for Nashville's Veterans Day parade

As per tradition, the parade had two parade marshals – Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Stevens served as the Entertainment Grand Marshal, and U.S. Navy Captain Brian C. Erickson, commanding the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps at Vanderbilt University was designated the Military Grand Marshal.