How trick-or-treating is a staple in one Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ghosts, ghouls and goblins weren't the only creative creatures running through Nashville Friday night.

Excited kids in all kinds of colorful costumes flooded neighborhoods throughout the Mid-State.

In one of the city's Halloween hot spots — Richland Avenue — many young ones were on the hunt for sugar.

"Well, on Halloween our parents let us eat as much candy as we want!" said one girl dressed as a K-Pop star.

Ben Dehner, who goes all out for the holiday, tells me it's a heartwarming, longstanding tradition to decorate the house and give out candy in the neighborhood.

"Especially the way things have gone in the world in the last couple years...this is our way to give back, give candy out, make people happy," he said.

With all the other decorated homes, plus the well-loved pumpkin wall to marvel at, that's exactly what the community is doing.

"Just makes me feel so happy and excited to be running around these streets collecting candy!" laughed another trick-or-treater dressed as an alien.

