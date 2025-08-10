How two nonprofits are not only caring for you, but for your pets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An adorable event made sure pets in our community are well cared for.

The Companion Project, an organization that provides free veterinarian services, teamed up with the Store, Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's nonprofit Saturday.

While Store normally provides free groceries to food insecure families, this event was all about keeping those families' pets healthy, without worrying about the cost.

"I can't imagine the heartbreak of thinking you could save a dog's life if you just had the money to do it," explained Brad Paisley.

"The Store is really committed to helping people with dignity, so we also want to provide that," added The Companion Project co-founder Dr. Molly Brinkman. "So we're providing these people with the same quality service we would be in a normal veterinary practice."

This is the second year of the one-day clinic, where they visited with over 200 dogs and cats.

"Watching them bring their family into us and trusting us with that, has just been incredible to see," said the other co-founder, Ashley Koll.

The Companion Project partners with all kinds of existing human organizations to make sure pets are cared for.

Saturday's event was a very welcome one for one pet owner, Chris.

"Vet care, just like health care for humans, it's very expensive," he said, standing next to his dog Dodger. "It takes a big load off my shoulders, absolutely."

You can get involved or donate on the Companion Project and the Store websites.

