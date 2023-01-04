How you can avoid injuries in the gym as you try to reach your weight loss goal.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s that time of year when gyms fill up with people determined to live a healthier lifestyle. Experts say going too hard too fast could derail your plans because you could hurt yourself.

Kent Garrett, the co-owner of "The Gym to You" tells his clients to follow three steps to reach their fitness goals and to avoid getting hurt.

He said first drink plenty of water.

"Take your body weight and divide it by two, and that’s how many ounces of water you should be drinking per day," The Gym to You co-owner Kent Garrett said.

Secondly, Garrett thinks if it’s the first time you’ve been active in a while don’t be afraid to go at your own pace.

"Start slow and start off with just some basic movements. Something easy moving," Garrett said.

He said finally has a well-rounded workout routine.

"Part of what I do is emphasize strength training but also flexibility. So, things like yoga, cardiovascular health. When you combine all these together it gives your body a well-rounded approach to not overstrain or stimulate one area," Garrett said.

He said if you don’t have the proper technique, you could start to develop several issues like knee and back pain.

"If you come to a gym like ours, like CrossFit, we have a coach that tells you everything. They tell you what to do and we offer progressions if you don’t know what to do," CrossFit West Nashville owner Amy Banaszek said.

"If you feel something different like a sharp pinch or sharp pain, your body will let you know something isn’t right. It needs a recess," Garrett said.

Garrett said focusing on why you want to improve your health will make you more successful at reaching your New Year's Resolution.

The American Heart Association encourages people to fit in at least two and half hours of heart-pumping physical activity per week.