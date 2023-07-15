How you can join this pillow fight for a good cause

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — One local nonprofit is raising funds and awareness in a pretty unique way. It's a sporting event unlike any other: pillow fighting.

Two competitors will face off over a mud pit with just a pillow to defend themselves. Heal Humanity is putting on the event in Dickson.

The organization works with at-risk youth and offers training to inform community members on how human trafficking happens and how to be a part of the solution.

"It's one of those things as a parent I understand you don't want to believe it could happen to your child or your child's friend," said Allison Avalon, founder and CEO of Heal Humanity. "But the reality is that unless you're educated on the signs, and unless you're educated on how it happens and the vulnerabilities, it can happen to anybody."

In addition to the pillow fights, there will be food and artisan vendors, a magic show, music and a pj and pizza party for the kids later in the evening.

It kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mullberry Mill. Tickets are available online.