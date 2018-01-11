How You May Be Helping Scammers Without Even Knowing It

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A re-shipping scam may target you, without you even knowing. You could be in on the fraud, helping out criminals without even knowing about it.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says it's had a report of a recent re-shipping scam. They say unlike an email request for money from a long lost relative in a foreign country, this scam is much more believable, so it's sounding the alarm.

It can start, deputies say, with you responding to a fake job posting online, where you agree to ship off packages sent to your house, often with a phony backstory like the group donating goods to another country.

But the products inside are actually purchased with stolen credit cards, and once they're shipped out of the country, they're almost impossible to track down.

The Sheriff's Office says the best defense against the scam is skepticism: check other sources to see if a company's online job posting is legitimate before applying.