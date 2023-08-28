Watch Now
How your donations to the 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign impact local kids

Give a child a book campaign
Give A Child A Book Promo Image 2023
Posted at 6:15 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 19:15:20-04

(WTVF) — Reading is incredibly important for kids, and that is why the Scripps Howard Fund and News Channel 5 are back to fundraising for the "If Give A Child A Book" campaign.

Your donation will help give children in Middle Tennessee brand new books for free.

The money will be used for free Scholastic book fairs at Title One schools.

The money donated will essentially go into a bucket for Middle Tennessee. Those funds will go to Scholastic, and then the kids will get to pick out their own books at a book fair.

As an added bonus, the Scripps Howard Fund will match the first $150,000 in donations in those 24 hours.

The Nashville Predators are also helping out. The team is matching up to $35,000 to make your donations go even further.

Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book